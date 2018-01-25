Chromebooks have been around for nearly a decade, and over the past few years we’ve also started to see convertible models with touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges that let you use a Chromebook in tablet mode. But you know what we haven’t seen? A straight-up Chrome OS tablet.
It looks like that’s going to change soon though, because Acer is showing one off at the Bett education technology show in London this week.
It was spotted by attendee Alister Payne.
Acer officially unveiled three Chrome OS devices at Bett: two Chromebooks and a Chromebox. There was no mention of a tablet in the company’s press release.
But Chrome Unboxed has been expecting to see Chrome OS tablets for a while. Hints in the source code have suggested that developers are working on them.
There aren’t any official details about the Acer model yet, but the picture seems to show a tablet with an 8 inch screen, give or take an inch or two. It also seems like it may have a 4:3 aspect ratio display. And the tablet is certainly running Chrome OS, based on the user interface.
While Chrome OS got its start as a browser-based operating system designed to run web apps, these days many Chrome OS devices can also run Android apps, which means that this isn’t just a handheld web browsing device. It’s basically an Android tablet that also runs the desktop version of Google’s Chrome browser rather than the mobile version.
There’s no word on when Acer will officially launch the tablet, how much it will cost, or if it will be aimed at the education market or made available to a wider set of customers. But with the Android tablet space looking kind of stagnant, I can’t help but be a little excited at the possibility of Chrometabs, or Chromepads, or whatever they’ll be called.
9 Comments on "Acer Chrome OS tablet breaks cover at Bett 2018 show"
Give me a Win10 version – my Dell Venue Pro is getting old.
“Chromepad”, they should definitely be called “Chromepads”. That’s baller marketing.
Also if they are reasonable devices at reasonable prices I’m totally buying one.
The shelf DOES look a lot like Honeycomb-but-better in tablet mode. :O
I really like this idea. As long as it supports Android apps.
Will they all, at the very least, get security updates regardless of who’s selling them? Snarky comment, I know. But given the tragic state of security updates on Android phones & tabs, it’s a fair question.
What’s the advantage of this over an android tablet with chrome installed and set to display the desktop version of websites?
dunno why I’m being voted down, it’s an honest question 😀
The Android Tablet ecosystem is pretty much dead… I haven’t been able to find a decent model (8 or 9 inch) that would get decent support (i.e. updates)! There are some Chinese models but nothing special. I ended up getting a refurbished Fire HD just to keep me going; this doesn’t even come close to replacing my Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4!
Thanks for the reply, but surely having a tablet that does what a chromepad (!) does as well as many other things is preferable. I understand choice is not so great but what about somethinng a bit bigger?
http://www.techradar.com/reviews/asus-zenpad-3s-10
Not an android fanboy, I use an Ipad (shhh) but just trying to figure out the advantage.