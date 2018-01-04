2018 Lenovo ThinkPad L notebooks coming this month for $609 and up

Lenovo’s latest mid-range 13 inch ThinkPad laptop weighs 3.2 pounds, measures 0.74 inches thick, features a 13.3 inch, 1080p display, and like all of Lenovo’s new laptops, it charges via a USB Type-C port.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L380 is coming this month for $609 and up, and it’s just one of several new L-series laptops from Lenovo.

The notebook has a 45 Whr battery with support for up to 12 hours of run time and rapid charging support. It can use up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe M.2 solid state storage, and up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a

The ThinkPad L480 has two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a HDMI 1.4 port.

Lenovo also has a new ThinkPad L380 Yoga model that features similar specs, but which weighs 3.4 pounds, has an extra USB Type-A port, and oh yeah, it has a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in laptop or tablet mode.

Other new ThinkPad L series computers include the 14 inch Lenovo ThinkPad L480 and 15 inch Lenovo ThinkPad T580, both of which are available with dual storage (a PCIe solid state drive plus a hard drive) and which are available with optional AMD Radeon 530 graphics.

The Yoga L380 Yoga launches this month for $1049 and up, while the ThinkPad 480 will sell for $769 and up and the ThinkPad T580 has a $779 starting price.

