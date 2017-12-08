Zotac launches MEK1 (kind of) compact gaming PC

After teasing a new line of slim desktop PCs aimed at gamers earlier this year, Zotac is officially launching the MEK1 gaming PC.

It measures about 4.6 inches wide, 15.5 inches tall, and 16.3 inches deep, making the MEK1 look a bit more like a game console than a PC. But under the hood it features Intel Core i7-7700 quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 graphics.

Zotac hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but the company has revealed that the MEK1 will come in two color options: black, or white.

The system uses a mini ITX form factor motherboard and comes with a 240GB NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 2280 solid state drive preinstalled, as well as a 1TB 2.5 inch SATA hard drive and 16GB of DDR4 memory.

The system has 6 USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks, dual WiFi antenna connectors, 3 DisplayPort 1.4 ports and an HDMI 2.0b port for connecting up to 4 displays at once.