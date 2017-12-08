After teasing a new line of slim desktop PCs aimed at gamers earlier this year, Zotac is officially launching the MEK1 gaming PC.
It measures about 4.6 inches wide, 15.5 inches tall, and 16.3 inches deep, making the MEK1 look a bit more like a game console than a PC. But under the hood it features Intel Core i7-7700 quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 graphics.
Zotac hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but the company has revealed that the MEK1 will come in two color options: black, or white.
The system uses a mini ITX form factor motherboard and comes with a 240GB NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 2280 solid state drive preinstalled, as well as a 1TB 2.5 inch SATA hard drive and 16GB of DDR4 memory.
The system has 6 USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks, dual WiFi antenna connectors, 3 DisplayPort 1.4 ports and an HDMI 2.0b port for connecting up to 4 displays at once.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Zotac launches MEK1 (kind of) compact gaming PC"
Terribly underwhelming. I have long admired Zotac’s compact designs ta, but they did not try with this one. You would think a large company like Zotac would use their resources a small form factor gaming PC approaching the Dan Case A4-SFX in compactness. It is no better than many mainstream $60 ITX cases. Even the RVZ02 case is more compact than this proprietary case and it can use any ITX motherboard, any SFX-L power supply, any full length graphics cards and any laptop-compatible internal optical drive (including 4K Blu-ray models). Plus, buying the parts on your own and building it yourself, it probably is much cheaper to boot. This just seems so pointless that I do not understand how this got through the early development stages.
Agreed.
The SilverStone rvz02 is the pinnacle of “console killer” or a PC built to live on or next to your stereo system and TV.
The Dan Case and the Dr Zaber Sentry are technically smaller, but their wider bodies means they don’t fit into some pigeon-holes on the living room TV Stands.
So if this cannot match either of those options its doomed. At least MSI’s Trident 3 isn’t a bad option. This one is just a poor attempt.
“The Dan Case and the Dr Zaber Sentry are technically smaller, but their wider bodies means they don’t fit into some pigeon-holes on the living room TV Stands.
“So if this cannot match either of those options its doomed. ”
Or as neatly in travel bags. I carry my RVZ02 computer in transcontinental air travel to and from college. It fits like a glove into my Cabin Max Metz Extra backpack, with its Ryzen 7, GTX 1080 and the whole rest of the kitten caboodle under the hood.
Until Silverstone gets around to making a DAN Cases clone or competitor, their RVZ02/ML08 will still be the gold standard to beat among mass-produced SFF console clone cases. It does it all and more in such a sharp looking, easy-to-build-in case.