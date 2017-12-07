Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is bringing 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio displays to its budget Redmi line of smartphones.
The Redmi 5 is a $120 with a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display and slim bezels, while the Redmi 5 Plus is a 6 inch model with a 2160 x 1080 pixel display, more powerful specs, and a starting price of about $150.
Both phones will be available in China at launch, although Xiaomi does sell its Redmi phones in some other markets.
Here’s an overview of the specs for each model:
Xiaomi Redmi 5
- 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for 799 RMB ($120) or
- 3GB RAM/32GB storage for 899 RMB ($135)
- 3,300 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
- 5,99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor
- 3GB/32GB for 999 RMB ($150) or
- 4GB/64GB for 1299 RMB ($195)
- 4,000 mAh battery
Both phones have fingerprint sensors on the back, 12MP rear and 5MP front cameras, microSD card readers, and the phones come in black, blue, gold, and rose gold color options.
3 Comments on "Xiaomi launches Redmi 5 budget phones with 18:9 displays"
Thanks for the 2:1 comment, my kid would have failed fifth grade math if he wrote down 18:9 as an answer
it’s a fight pretty much nobody else is engaging in, which is why I usually use both fractions/ratios.
18:9 makes sense as a simpler means of comparison with the 16:9 ratio that had been nearly ubiquitous. But it’s not like we haven’t been using other numbers to describe screen aspect ratios for years, including 16:10, 4:3, and 3:2.
Any chance either of these will support us bands?