Xiaomi launches Redmi 5 budget phones with 18:9 displays

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi is bringing 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio displays to its budget Redmi line of smartphones.

The Redmi 5 is a $120 with a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display and slim bezels, while the Redmi 5 Plus is a 6 inch model with a 2160 x 1080 pixel display, more powerful specs, and a starting price of about $150.

Both phones will be available in China at launch, although Xiaomi does sell its Redmi phones in some other markets.

Here’s an overview of the specs for each model:

Xiaomi Redmi 5

5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor

2GB RAM and 16GB storage for 799 RMB ($120) or

3GB RAM/32GB storage for 899 RMB ($135)

3,300 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

5,99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

3GB/32GB for 999 RMB ($150) or

4GB/64GB for 1299 RMB ($195)

4,000 mAh battery

Both phones have fingerprint sensors on the back, 12MP rear and 5MP front cameras, microSD card readers, and the phones come in black, blue, gold, and rose gold color options.