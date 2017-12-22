Liliputing

TuneIn Premium will drop audiobook streaming on January 15th

TuneIn is probably one of the most popular mobile apps for streaming radio stations, but a little over two years ago the company also launched a TuneIn Premium subscription service that lets you stream ad-free content, listen to live sports broadcasts, and stream audiobooks.

Now the company is shutting down the audiobook portion of that service, effective January 15th, 2018.

TuneIn began notifying subscribers this week that audiobooks would not be available starting in mid-January.

If you signed up for TuneIn Premium just for the sports or commercial-free streaming, then you’re probably not particularly put out by the change. But customers who pre-paid for the service specifically to stream audiobooks are not exactly pleased, especially since TuneIn does not seem to be offering any refund options.

As Android Police notes, the description for the TuneIn Radio Pro app in the Google Play Store still mentions audiobooks, which could lead to some confusion… and one of Google Play’s holiday deals is a 40 percent discount on TuneIn Pro subscriptions.

In other words, Google and TuneIn are tempting people to sign up for a service less than a month before one of its main features disappears.

Grant Russell
Does anyone have any recommendations for an alternate service for Audiobooks? I was considering signing up for Tunein for that feature

21 hours 37 minutes ago
mike
mike
I have no direct experience with it but my understanding is that if you are an Amazon Prime member then you get access to something called ‘Audible Channels’. I’m sure you are aware that Amazon owns Audible.
Anyway – in addition to some other things the ‘Channels’ apparently does have access to a lot of audio books you can choose. I’ve no idea how diverse or how broad a collection but it might be something for you to look into.

21 hours 13 minutes ago
mike
mike
lol. I actually was pondering that 40% off deal for the year long membership primarily for audio books. I decided to think about it for the day. I wonder how much good karma I used up.

21 hours 31 minutes ago