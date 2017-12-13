Samsung unveils 2018 Notebook 9 series laptops

Samsung’s next-gen premium thin and light laptops are on the way. The company is unveiling the 2018 Notebook 9 series of laptops ahead of next month’s Consumer Electronics Show.

New models include a 13.3 inch model that weighs about 2.2 pounds, packs a 75 Wh battery, and supports up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

There’s also a 15 inch model that weighs about 2.8 pounds and which has a few bonus features including options for NVIDIA graphics.

Samsung hasn’t announced the price or release date for the new laptops yet, but the current lineup with 7th-gen Core chips tends to sell for around $1000 and up.

The company is detailing specs for several different models, including:

Samsung Notebook 9 13.3″

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display

8th-gen Core i7

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD

75 Wh battery

2.2 pounds

Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint sensor

1 USB Type-C, 2 USB 3.0 ports, HDMI

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13″

13 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display

8th-gen Core i7

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD

39 Wh battery

2.2 pounds

Integrated S-Pen stylus

Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint sensor

1USB Type-C, 1 USB 3.0 ports, HDMI

Samsung Notebook 9 15″