Samsung unveils 2018 Notebook 9 series laptops

Samsung’s next-gen premium thin and light laptops are on the way. The company is unveiling the 2018 Notebook 9 series of laptops ahead of next month’s Consumer Electronics Show.

New models include a 13.3 inch model that weighs about 2.2 pounds, packs a 75 Wh battery, and supports up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

There’s also a 15 inch model that weighs about 2.8 pounds and which has a few bonus features including options for NVIDIA graphics.

Samsung hasn’t announced the price or release date for the new laptops yet, but the current lineup with 7th-gen Core chips tends to sell for around $1000 and up.

The company is detailing specs for several different models, including:

Samsung Notebook 9 13.3″

  • 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display
  • 8th-gen Core i7
  • Up to 16GB RAM
  • Up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD
  • 75 Wh battery
  • 2.2 pounds
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 1 USB Type-C, 2 USB 3.0 ports, HDMI

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13″

  • 13 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display
  • 8th-gen Core i7
  • Up to 16GB RAM
  • Up to 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD
  • 39 Wh battery
  • 2.2 pounds
  • Integrated S-Pen stylus
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 1USB Type-C, 1 USB 3.0 ports, HDMI

Samsung Notebook 9 15″

  • 15 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display
  • 8th-gen Core i7
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (some models)
  • Up to 16GB RAM
  • Up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD
  • 75 Wh battery
  • 2.2 pounds
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 1 USB Type-C (or Thunderbolt 3), 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0, HDMI

Finally, the stylus integrated in the laptop.
Since when has Samsung done this?

