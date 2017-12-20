Samsung Galaxy A8 brings slim bezels, dual-front cameras, Gear VR to mid-range phones

Samsung’s Galaxy A8 smartphones are usually a step behind the company’s Galaxy S devices in terms of specs, while still offering premium design. elements.

Now the company has unveiled its Galaxy A8 lineup and true to form they have less powerful processors and lower-resolution displays than the company’s Galaxy S9 phones.

But they bring new features including slim bezels, an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display, and dual front-facing cameras. They’re also the first Galaxy A series phones to support Samsung’s Gear VR headsets.

Samsung says the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ will be available in January, 2018. The phone will probably be on display at CES.

The phones come in two sizes:

Galaxy A8

5.6 inch, 2220 x 1080 AMOLED pixel display

4GB of RAM

32GB or 64GB of storage

3,000 mAh battery

149.2mm x 70.6mm x 8.4mm

172 grams

Galaxy A8+

6 inch, 2220 x 1080 AMOLED pixel display

4GB or 6GB of RAM

32GB or 64GB of storage

3,500 mAh battery

159.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm

191 grams

Both models feature an unspecified octa-core processor with two 2.2 GHz CPU cores and six 1.6 GHz cores, a USB Type-C port with fast charging support, an LTE Cat 11 modem, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.1 software.

There’s a 16MP F1.7 rear camera with phase detection autofocus, and dual front facing cameras with a 16MP F1.9 camera and an 8MP F1.9 camera.

While this isn’t the first phone with dual front cameras, it’s a little unusual to see two cameras on the front and just a single camera on the back.