Reports: Samsung and Xiaomi to launch Windows 10 on Snapdragon devices

Asus and HP are the first two companies to unveil upcoming Windows 10 computers powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors. But we already know that Lenovo is working on its own Snapdragon-powered Windows PC. And now Fudzilla reports two more companies want in on that Windows-on-ARM action.

Samsung and Xiaomi are both said to be working on Windows devices that use Qualcomm’s flagship processor.

There aren’t a lot of details about what those Samsung or Xiaomi devices will look like. But it’s safe to assume they’ll be thin, light, and possibly fanless devices with long battery life, instant-on functionality, and 4G LTE support for always-connected capabilities, since those are the primary strengths of the Windows on Snapdragon platform.

In terms of raw horsepower, early benchmarks suggest Windows devices with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor tend to perform about as well as a machine with an Intel Apollo Lake low-power processor in terms of raw horsepower, while models with Qualcomm chips are expected to sell for higher prices than computers with their Intel counterparts. So the emphasis will be on the always-on, always-connected, ultraportable features.

The Asus NovaGo, for instances, is a 13.3 inch convertible laptop with up to 22 hours of battery life and a $599 starting price, while the HP Envy x2 is a 12.3 inch 2-in-1 tablet that weighs 1.5 pounds, measures 0.3 inches thick, and offers up to 20 hours of battery life (and pricing TBA).

Fudzilla speculates that Xiaomi, which has made a name for itself by selling low-cost, high-quality electronics will undercut some of its competitors on price. What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi’s Windows on ARM devices will be sold in the US and Europe or if they’ll be confined to other markets where Xiaomi does business such as China and India.