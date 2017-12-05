Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor powers many of the latest flagship smartphones. But 2017 is almost over, so what’s next?

Snapdragon 845, apparently.

While Qualcomm will unveil more details about the upcoming processor tomorrow, the chip maker has officially confirmed the name for its next top-of-the line processor.

It’s expected to feature Qualcomm’s Sapdragon X20 LTE modem, which will offer speeds up to 1.2 Gbps. And while the chip will likely find its way into top tier Android smartphones, there’s also a good chance we’ll see the Snapdragon 845 show up in some Windows-powered laptops, tablets, and 2-in-one devices.

It might be a little while before that happens though. While Asus and HP have already announced computers powered by Qualcomm chips, they’re expected to ship in early 2018 with Snapdragon 835 processors.