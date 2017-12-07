Onyx Boox Max 2 Pro 13.3 inch E Ink device coming soon (for $800)

Onyx began shipping a 13.3 inch E Ink device called the Onyx Boox Max Carta earlier this year. It had the kind of high-contrast, low power display you find on a Kindle, but it’s larger than any Kindle to date, and it came with a digital pen allowing you to write or draw as well as writing or drawing.

Now a new model is on the way. The Onyx Boox Max 2 Pro has the same E Ink Carta flexible plastic display with a 2200 x 1650 pixel resolution. But it supports both pen and finger touch input (the original was a pen-only device) and has more powerful hardware and updated software.

The Onyx Boox Max 2 Pro is up for preorder from the eReader Store for €671 ($790) and it should ship by the end of December.

The new model features a 1.6 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage. It has physical buttons for menu, back, next, and previous pages, and the Boox Max 2 Pro has a Wacom digitizer for pen input, but you can also use your fingers to navigate.

It supports WiFi and Bluetooth, and there’s also a 3.5mm audio jack that you can use to listen to audiobooks or music or make voice recordings. The device also supports text-to-speech so you can listen to content that would otherwise be text-only. The device supports a range of formats including PDF, EPUB, MOBI, TXT, HTML, JPG, PNG, BMP, MP3, and WAV.

Onyx also included n HDMI input that allows you to use the Boox Max 2 Pro as an E Ink monitor for a PC or other gadgets.

While the Boox Max Carta ran software based on Android 4.0, the Onyx Boox Max 2 Pro has an Android 6.0 based operating system. Sure, it’s still a few years out of date, but hey, at least it’s newer, right?

The Onyx Boox Max 2 Pro measures 7.5mm (0.3 inches) thick and weighs 550 grams (1.2 pounds). It has a 4,100 mAh battery that Onyx says should be good for up to 4 weeks of standby time.

