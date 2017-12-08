Liliputing

NVIDIA’s $3000 Titan V GPU is aimed at AI and scientific simulation, probably overkill for gaming

at by 2 Comments

NVIDIA has unveiled the most powerful GPU ever designed to be used in a desktop computer. The NVIDIA Titan V offers up 9 times the performance of the company’s previous-gen Titan XP. It’s based on NVIDIA’s new Volta architecture, which the company says is twice as energy efficient as its previous-gen Pascal architecture. And the Titan V offers up to 110 teraflops of performance for deep learning tasks.

It doesn’t come cheap though: the NVIDIA Titan V is now available for $2,999.

While you can certainly use the Titan V for gaming, NVIDIA is positioning the new chip as a solution for deep learning, artificial intelligence, and scientific simulations.

It’s a 250 watt GPU with 5120 CUDA cores, 640 tensor cores, 12GB of HBM2 VRAM, and a base clock speed of 1.2 Ghz and boost speeds up to 1.46 GHz.

For a deeper dive into the details, check out AnandTech’s write-up which, among other things, discusses how the card compares to data NVIDIA’s GV100 GPU that launched earlier this year, but which was designed for use in data centers, not desktop computers.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "NVIDIA’s $3000 Titan V GPU is aimed at AI and scientific simulation, probably overkill for gaming"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
mushi
Guest
mushi
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What about mining?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes 59 seconds ago
South Florida Wireless
Guest
South Florida Wireless
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

On a more practical note, will it run Doom?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes 14 seconds ago
wpDiscuz