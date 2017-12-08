NVIDIA’s $3000 Titan V GPU is aimed at AI and scientific simulation, probably overkill for gaming

NVIDIA has unveiled the most powerful GPU ever designed to be used in a desktop computer. The NVIDIA Titan V offers up 9 times the performance of the company’s previous-gen Titan XP. It’s based on NVIDIA’s new Volta architecture, which the company says is twice as energy efficient as its previous-gen Pascal architecture. And the Titan V offers up to 110 teraflops of performance for deep learning tasks.

It doesn’t come cheap though: the NVIDIA Titan V is now available for $2,999.

While you can certainly use the Titan V for gaming, NVIDIA is positioning the new chip as a solution for deep learning, artificial intelligence, and scientific simulations.

It’s a 250 watt GPU with 5120 CUDA cores, 640 tensor cores, 12GB of HBM2 VRAM, and a base clock speed of 1.2 Ghz and boost speeds up to 1.46 GHz.

For a deeper dive into the details, check out AnandTech’s write-up which, among other things, discusses how the card compares to data NVIDIA’s GV100 GPU that launched earlier this year, but which was designed for use in data centers, not desktop computers.