NVIDIA’s $3000 Titan V GPU is aimed at AI and scientific simulation, probably overkill for gaming

NVIDIA has unveiled the most powerful GPU ever designed to be used in a desktop computer. The NVIDIA Titan V offers up 9 times the performance of the company’s previous-gen Titan XP. It’s based on NVIDIA’s new Volta architecture, which the company says is twice as energy efficient as its previous-gen Pascal architecture. And the Titan V offers up to 110 teraflops of performance for deep learning tasks.
It doesn’t come cheap though: the NVIDIA Titan V is now available for $2,999.
While you can certainly use the Titan V for gaming, NVIDIA is positioning the new chip as a solution for deep learning, artificial intelligence, and scientific simulations.
It’s a 250 watt GPU with 5120 CUDA cores, 640 tensor cores, 12GB of HBM2 VRAM, and a base clock speed of 1.2 Ghz and boost speeds up to 1.46 GHz.
For a deeper dive into the details, check out AnandTech’s write-up which, among other things, discusses how the card compares to data NVIDIA’s GV100 GPU that launched earlier this year, but which was designed for use in data centers, not desktop computers.
What about mining?
On a more practical note, will it run Doom?