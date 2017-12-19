Nokia 9 hits the FCC

The Nokia 8 smartphone that launched this summer was the first truly flagship-class phone to wear the Nokia name since HMD took over the brand last year. But it won’t be the last.

After months of rumors that a Nokia 9 was on the way, the phone seems to have passed through the FCC website.

The FCC listing gives us an idea of what to expect if and when HMD ever gets around to formally launching the phone.

Like the Nokia 8, the new Nokia 9 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. But with 128GB of storage, it has twice as much space to store your data… at least on the model submitted to the FCC.

The phone has a 5.5 inch OLED display, a 3,250 mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, a 5MP front camera, and dual rear cameras, one with a 12MP sensor, and the other with a 13Mp sensor.

There’s still no word on the RAM, price, or what the phone will look like.

Acording to FCC documents, the phone has the model number TA-1005 and its codename is Avatar.

