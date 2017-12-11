2017 is the year AMD chips became viable alternatives to their Intel counterparts again, and not just cheaper options. The company’s new Ryzen chips based on Zen architecture offer huge performance gains over previous-generation AMD chips as well as improved efficiency. So while Ryzen desktop and mobile chips aren’t always quite as fast as comparable Intel processors, but they’re closer enough that most users probably won’t care.
But that’s 2017. What about 2018? According to leaked product roadmap pictures, it looks like we can expect AMD to begin launching 2nd-gen Ryzen chips as soon as February.
The first of those chips will be “Pinnacle Ridge” processors aimed at desktop computers. According to TechSpot, and moepce.net, the new chips should offer higher top speeds, improved power consumption, and possibly support for faster memory as well.
Ryzen 7 2000, Ryzen 5 2000, and Ryzen 3 2000 chips are expected by March, while lower-power chips should come in April and an enterprise-class Ryzen Pro 2000 chip could hit the streets in May.
The leaked roadmap also suggests that we could see new laptop chips in the coming months, including a Ryzen 3 Mobile APU and Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 chips aimed at gaming laptops.
7 Comments on "Next-gen AMD Ryzen desktop chips coming in early 2018"
Is this zen 2 or a zen refresh a la Skylake to kaby lake?
Brad, seems like your site has gotten a bit whacky lately. When I loaded this page, as well as others, the page will start scrolling in its own I’m guessing from the ads. I cannot stop it unless I go back and click on this page again and hope it doesn’t do it again by chance.
Your site also gets stuck at 99% every page… Get your ads fixed. I’m using chrome on Android as I always have.
Huh, that is not something I’ve seen. Any chance you can grab a screenshot and/or right-click, do an “inspect element” and find the code for the ad that you think might be the problem?
This is definitely not a behavior that we expect, and it’s not one that my ad networks allow. But it’s hard to fix if we can’t figure out which ad is causing the problem, if it’s an ad at all.
I am seeing it too. There is some kind of lag loading the page when using chrome on android.
I just futzed around with Chrome on Android and navigated from the front page to a bunch of articles, no issues. OG Pixel running Android 8.0.0.
Looks like this is the version of Ryzen to buy… I usually wait until the 3rd gen, to allow all the bug fixes from the first gen silicon to be fixed.