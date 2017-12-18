Minix Neo N42C-4 mini PC with Pentium N4200 coming soon for $299

The latest tiny desktop computer from Minix is set to ship later this month.
The Minix Neo N42-C is a compact computer with an Intel Pentium N4200 quad-core Apollo Lake processor, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit software, Gigabit Ethernet, mini DisplayPort and full-sized HDMI ports. It’s expected to sell for about $299 when it goes on sale later this month.
Under the hood, the little computer ships with 4GB of DDR3L RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. But it has two SODIMM slots that let you upgrade the memory as well as an M.2 2280 slot that lets you add solid state storage.
Other features include three full-sized USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Minix Neo N42-C comes with a wireless card that offers 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.
The computer measures about 5.5″ x 5.5″ x 1.2″ and unlike some other Minix computers, it has a fan under the hood for active cooling. That means it won’t run silently, but it should offer decent performance (by Apollo Lake standards) without overheating. Minix says it’s capable of 24/7 operation, making it suitable for use in business or commercial settings… although that could also come in handy if you plan to use it as a home theater PC.
via CNX-Software
I have a Minix NeoX7. Not cheap at the time and the incredible lack of support has been amazing. No more Minix for me
So for the premium price of just $1 below $300, you only get DDR3 memory capability, only HDMI 1.4, and only eMMC 5.1 32Gb.
The photographs of appear to show that the quality of the plastic case is poor ie among the least expensive that could sourced.
Seems like an effort to shift older technology off the shelf at a higher than to be expected price (including the MS Windows tax) because of the convenience of the ready-to-go build.
Simply too expensive. June Canyon is NUC for you to wait.
Geez, $299 for this box seems waaay too high. Here in S.E. Asia I recently saw Dell selling an Inspiron 11 inch notebook with a quad core Pentium, 4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, and Windows 10 home for $275 before tax. Unfortunately you couldn’t buy the laptop without the Windows 10 spyware.