MediaTek is probably best known for making the chip that power budget and mid-range smartphones from Chinese device makers (and a few Western companies). But the company’s latest product isn’t just a chip. It’s a module that can be embedded into smartphones to a range of user health data.
It’s called the MediaTek Sensio MT6381 and the company calls it a “6-in-1 smartphone biosensor module.”
Basically it’s a hardware and software solution that can track the following things:
- Heart rate
- Heart rate variability
- Blood pressure trends
- Peripheral Oxygen Saturation (SpO2)
- Electrocardiagraphy (electrical activity from your heart)
- Photoplethysmography (changes in blood volume)
You’ll need to hold your finger to a light-sensitive sensor on your phone for about 60 seconds to measure all of those things, so this isn’t the same kind of passive monitoring you might get from a wearable solution. And it’s not entirely clear how much demand there is for this sort of module in a smartphone. But it does show that MediaTek is thinking beyond the CPU.
The MediaTek Sensio MT6381 module measures about 6.8mm x 4.9mm x 1.mm and includes red and infrared LED lights and a light sensor that measures absorption of light from those LEDs.
It’s expected to be available in early 2018.
2 Comments on "MediaTek introduces Sensio biosensor for smartphones"
Can’t wait for my MediaTek STI scanner on my Xiaomi Mi 14 : )
Western phones? What western phones?