Liliputing

MediaTek introduces Sensio biosensor for smartphones

at by 2 Comments

MediaTek is probably best known for making the chip that power budget and mid-range smartphones from Chinese device makers (and a few Western companies). But the company’s latest product isn’t just a chip. It’s a module that can be embedded into smartphones to a range of user health data.

It’s called the MediaTek Sensio MT6381 and the company calls it a “6-in-1 smartphone biosensor module.”

Basically it’s a hardware and software solution that can track the following things:

  • Heart rate
  • Heart rate variability
  • Blood pressure trends
  • Peripheral Oxygen Saturation (SpO2)
  • Electrocardiagraphy (electrical activity from your heart)
  • Photoplethysmography (changes in blood volume)

You’ll need to hold your finger to a light-sensitive sensor on your phone for about 60 seconds to measure all of those things, so this isn’t the same kind of passive monitoring you might get from a wearable solution. And it’s not entirely clear how much demand there is for this sort of module in a smartphone. But it does show that MediaTek is thinking beyond the CPU.

The MediaTek Sensio MT6381 module measures about 6.8mm x 4.9mm x 1.mm and includes red and infrared LED lights and a light sensor that measures absorption of light from those LEDs.

It’s expected to be available in early 2018.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "MediaTek introduces Sensio biosensor for smartphones"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Can’t wait for my MediaTek STI scanner on my Xiaomi Mi 14 : )

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 46 minutes ago
Member
webdiver
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Western phones? What western phones?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute 59 seconds ago
wpDiscuz