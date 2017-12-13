LG Gram portable notebooks with 8th-gen Intel Core chips coming in January

A few weeks after LG’s next-gen LG Gram line of notebooks broke cover, the company has announced that the new thin and light laptops with 8th-gen Intel Core chips will be available in the US starting in January.

The LG Gram lineup gets its name from the fact that these laptops tend to weigh about one kilogram (2.2 pounds), and the new versions are no difference, with a 13.3 inch model weighing in at 965 grams (2.1 pounds), a 14 inch version coming in at 995 grams, and a 1095 gram (2.4 pound) model with a 15.6 inch display.

LG’s new models sport 72 Wh batteries, Core i5 and i7 quad-core processor options, and solid state storage, along with room for an optional second SSD inside the case.

The computers have carbon magnesium alloy bodies, and LG says they’re MIL-ST 810G tested for durability.

LG also points out that despite the laptop’s thin bezels, the company put the webcam above the display rather than below, it where it’s awkwardly placed on Dell’s thin-bezeled XPS 13 laptops.

Other features include full HD touchscreen displays, Thunderbolt 3 ports, fingerprint readers.

The one thing LG hasn’t announced yet is the price. But the company says it’ll show off the LG Gram at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month and begin offering the notebook in January, so we shouldn’t have to wait long for pricing details.