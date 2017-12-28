LG is bringing a “premium smart AI” speaker with Google Assistant to CES

LG plans to show off a new line of speakers at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, including a high-end soundbar, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and an LG ThinQ smart speaker with Google Assistant.

This isn’t LG’s first smart speaker with voice assistant support. The company unveiled the SmartThinkQ Hub with Amazon’s Alexa voice service ahead of CES 2017. But while that was a smart home hub with Alexa functionality baked in, LG is positioning its new speaker as its “first premium smart AI audio product.”

We’ll probably have to wait for CES to get more details about what that actually means, but LG promises it “produces high-quality sound” and support for high-resolution, lossless audio file playback.

It supports Google’s voice assistant service, which means you can ask questions, set reminders, listen to music, or do just about anything else you’d do with a Google Home speaker. You can also use it to control LG smart home appliances including thermostats, TVs, vacuums, refrigerators, air purifiers, or locks using voice commands.