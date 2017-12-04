Lenovo V730 13 inch business laptop leaks, blends Ideapad and ThinkPad design elements

An unannounced Lenovo laptop with a 13 inch full HD display, an Intel 8th-gen Core processor, and a no-nonsense, business-like design is on the way.

First spotted by WinFuture, the Lenovo V730 13 inch notebook seems to split the difference between Lenovo’s business-class ThinkPad laptops and the company’s consumer-oriented IdeaPad notebooks.

It lacks the pointing stick in the center of the keyboard found on most ThinkPads, for example, but it has an all-black design and a fingerprint sensor.

The notebook will be available with up to an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of DDR4-2133 RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage.

It has two full-sized USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and Ethernet and HDMI ports as well as an SD card reader.

The notebook has a 46 Wh battery and the computer measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 2.6 pounds.

There’s no word on the price or release date for the laptop yet, but I found documents related to the Lenovo V730 on the company’s Chinese website (1)(2), suggesting that it’s almost ready to launch. And the annual Consumer Electronics Show is just a little over a month away, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see this laptop on display in Las Vegas in January.