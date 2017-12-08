LattePanda Delta and Alpha boards with Intel chips, Windows and Linux support hit Kickstarter

As expected, LattePanda is launching a Kickstarter campaign for its new single-board computers.

The little boards look like a cross between a Raspberry Pi and an Arduino (which makes sense, since it’s an Arduino-compatible device with Leonardo coprocessor and 80 GPIO connectors). But the LattePanda Alpha are Windows and Linux compatible PCs with Intel processors and significantly more RAM than you get with most tiny computers in this category.

The LattePanda Delta features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of LPDR4-2400 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC 5.0 storage, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, microSD card slot, Ethernet, and audio jacks.

LattePanda is offering up this model for a pledge of $129 or more, and says the board should begin shipping to backers in May, 2018.

If you need more power, there’s the LattePanda Alpha, a $289 model with an Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC 5.0. The other specs are pretty much the same as those for the smaller model, but this model should offer close to twice the performance of the version with an Apollo Lake processor.

LattePanda says the Alpha should ship in June, 2018.

The new boards come about two years after LattePanda introduced its first device, a single board computer with an Intel Atom X5-Z8300 Cherry Trail processor and Windows 10 support.