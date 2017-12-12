Japan display unveils 803ppi LCD for virtual reality, sets sights on 1000ppi

It’s not hard to find a smartphone display with over 500 pixels per inch (ppi). But put that display into a virtual reality headset and you can see a bit of a “screen door” effect. Since headsets include lenses that zoom in on the display, you can actually see the lines between individual pixels, which can be distracting when you’re interacting with games, videos, and other VR content.

So we’re starting to see display makers push the PPI boundaries. Samsung showed off an 858ppi display earlier this year. Now Japan Display has unveiled an 803ppi screen, and the company says it’ll release an LCD display with more than 1,000 pixels per inch in the first half of 2018.

Japan Display’s 803ppi screen is a 3.6 inch, 2160 x 1920 pixel LTPS TFT IPS LCD display with 150 nit brightness and a 90A Hz refresh rate.

It’s unclear if Japan Display has any customers for this particular screen. But with even more pixel-dense displays coming in the next half year, even an 803ppi screen feels a bit like a stopgap measure. Zoom in on the demo image the Japan Display provided and you can see a bit of pixelation, even on a 1080p screen.

On the other hand, it’s more pixel dense than most of the VR displays that are currently available.