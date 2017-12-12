More Intel Gemini Lake CPU details

After officially unveiling its new Gemini Lake line of low-cost, low-power processors yesterday, Intel is starting to share more details about these new low-end processors including their base frequencies and TDPs.

There’s a new section of the Intel ARK website for “products formerly Gemini Lake” where you can find out more about the new Celeron and Pentium Silver processors.

In a nutshell, here’s what Intel didn’t spell out in its press release. Desktop chips have a 10 watt TDP, while laptop chips have a 6 watt TDP, which is pretty much the same as for the previous-gen Apollo Lake processor lineup.

Like their predecessors, the new chips are also manufactured using a 14nm processor. But while Apollo Lake chips used Intel Goldmont CPU cores, Gemini Lake uses Goldmont Plus architecture. Both feature Intel Gen 9 graphics, but there are some new features available in Gemini Lake, including support for 10-bit HEVC and VP9 video decoding., native HDMI 2.0 output, and the new Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement feature which helps PC makers ensure that displays are visible in bright light.

Here are some more details about the new chips

Name Freq Turbo Cores / Threads TDP GPU base GPU Max Price Celeron N4000 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz 2/2 6W 200 MHz 650 MHz $107 Celeron N4100 1.1 GHz 2.4 GHz 4/4 6W 200 MHz 700 MHz $107 Pentium Silver N5000 1.1 GHz 2.7 GHz 4/4 6W 200 MHz 750 MHz $161 Celeron J4005 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz 2/2 10W 250 MHz 700 MHz $107 Celeron J4105 1.5 GHz 2.5 GHz 4/4 10W 250 MHz 700 MHz $168 Pentium Silver J5005 1.5 GHz 2.8 GHz 4/4 10W 250 MHz 800 MHz $161

All of the new chips support have 4MB of L2 cache, support up to 8GB OF 2400 MHz dual-channel DDR4 or LPDDR4 memory, they support up o 3 external displays and/or a single display with a resolution of up to 4K at 60 Hz.

Aside from the differences in CPU and graphics speeds, the Pentium Silver chips support 18 execution units, while the Celeron-branded chips support 12.

Overall, we can probably expect relatively modest performance improvements over Apollo Lake, since the new chips are based on similar architecture and offer similar base clock speeds. But boost speeds are higher, there’s more cache, improved graphics, and new instruction set extensions. And if you’re upgrading from an older PC rather than one released in the past year, Intel notes that you should see up to a 58 percent performance gain over a system released 4 years ago (with a Bay Trail processor).

As AnandTech notes, the new chips may have a lot in common with their Apollo Lake predecessors, but they’re not pin-to-pin compatible, which means PC makers can’t just recycle existing motherboard designs. That could affect the decision of if or when to release updates to existing laptops or desktops.