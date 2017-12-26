Huawei MateBook D laptop gets CPU, graphics upgrades for the new year

The MateBook D might be the least remarkable computer Huawei launched in mid-2017. It’s not a 2-in-1 tablet or a an ultraportable laptop like its siblings. But the 4.2 pound, 15.6 inch Huawei MateBook D does offer decent specs for a decent price of around $700 (or less, these days).

Now Huawei is giving the laptop a hardware refresh. As spotted by LaptopMain, Chinese retailers are selling models with 8th-gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce 10 series graphics.

That’s a modest, and obvious upgrade from the 7th-gen Intel Core and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics the original model shipped with.

The new model looks a lot like its predecessor, but it features NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics and either an Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U quad-core processor.

Prices start at about $790 for a Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and go up to $1000 or more for a version with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of solid state storage and a 1TB hard drive.

Each model has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 178 degree viewing angles, a 43.3 Wh battery, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and audio jacks. The laptop measures about 0.7 inches thick and weighs about 4.2 pounds.