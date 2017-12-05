Honor V10 is coming to America in January

If Huawei’s new Honor 7X budget smartphone doesn’t look quite powerful enough for for you, the company’s got a higher-end model coming next month.

It’s called the Honor V10, and it’s a smartphone with a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The Honor V10 has dual rear cameras with 16MP and 20MP sensors, a 13MP front-facing camera, a 3750 mAh battery with support for fast charging, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and dual SIm support.

It’ll be available starting January 8th in the US, UK, and other markets including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, India, and Malaysia.

Huawei hasn’t announced the US pricing for the new phone yet, but a model with similar specs sells for about $530 in China (where cheaper models with less memory and storage sell for about $400 and up).