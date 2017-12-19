GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC to sell for $699 (or $599 during Indiegogo campaign)

GPD’s second handheld PC designed for gaming is coming in 2018, and the GPD Win 2 is expected to have a bigger screen, faster memory and storage, and a more powerful processor than the original GPD Win.

It’s also expected to cost more. GPD has announced that the GPD Win 2 will sell for $599 during an Indieogogo campaign set to launch on or around January 15th.

When the little computer hits retail stores in April, it’ll sell for around $699.

I should point out that the company is also sending out an email to some folks saying the “official retail price will be $1000,” but it looks like that’s one of those fake prices that retailers list just so they can put a red line through it and show you the sale price.

Still, the GPD Win 2 is a big step up from the previous model in terms of price. You can currently pick up a 1st-gen Win for around $350 to $400.

With the new model going for as much as $699, the GPD Win 2 is in the same price range as a mid-range laptop… which would probably have better specs than the Win 2, and which would almost certainly have a better keyboard. What it would lack is the physical gaming buttons and portability that come with this sort of tiny computer.

I guess we’ll find out pretty soon whether there are enough mobile gaming enthusiasts willing to spend that kind of money to justify the existing of a $599 – $699 device like this.

Here’s a run-down of the specs for the new model:

6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel touchscreen display

Intel Core M3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor with Intel HD 615 graphics

8GB of LPDDR3-1866 RAM

128GB M.2 2242 SSD

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.0 Type-C port

USB 3.0 Type-A port

micro HDMI

microSD card slot

3.5mm audio jack

Dual 4,900 mAh batteries (37.24 Wh total)

Stereo speakers

Dual vibration motors

162mm x 99mm x 25mm (6.4″ x 3.9″ x 1″)

460 grams (1 pound)

The system has analog and digital sticks, 6 shoulder buttons, and X, Y, A, B gaming buttons and it should be able to handle a number of games if you set the graphics levels to low.

GPD recently posted a bunch of gameplay videos showing GTA5, Bayonetta, and Need for Speed: Rivals running on the GPD Win 2.