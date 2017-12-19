GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC to sell for $699 (or $599 during Indiegogo campaign)

GPD’s second handheld PC designed for gaming is coming in 2018, and the GPD Win 2 is expected to have a bigger screen, faster memory and storage, and a more powerful processor than the original GPD Win.
It’s also expected to cost more. GPD has announced that the GPD Win 2 will sell for $599 during an Indieogogo campaign set to launch on or around January 15th.
When the little computer hits retail stores in April, it’ll sell for around $699.
I should point out that the company is also sending out an email to some folks saying the “official retail price will be $1000,” but it looks like that’s one of those fake prices that retailers list just so they can put a red line through it and show you the sale price.
Still, the GPD Win 2 is a big step up from the previous model in terms of price. You can currently pick up a 1st-gen Win for around $350 to $400.
With the new model going for as much as $699, the GPD Win 2 is in the same price range as a mid-range laptop… which would probably have better specs than the Win 2, and which would almost certainly have a better keyboard. What it would lack is the physical gaming buttons and portability that come with this sort of tiny computer.
I guess we’ll find out pretty soon whether there are enough mobile gaming enthusiasts willing to spend that kind of money to justify the existing of a $599 – $699 device like this.
Here’s a run-down of the specs for the new model:
- 6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel touchscreen display
- Intel Core M3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor with Intel HD 615 graphics
- 8GB of LPDDR3-1866 RAM
- 128GB M.2 2242 SSD
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- USB 3.0 Type-C port
- USB 3.0 Type-A port
- micro HDMI
- microSD card slot
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Dual 4,900 mAh batteries (37.24 Wh total)
- Stereo speakers
- Dual vibration motors
- 162mm x 99mm x 25mm (6.4″ x 3.9″ x 1″)
- 460 grams (1 pound)
The system has analog and digital sticks, 6 shoulder buttons, and X, Y, A, B gaming buttons and it should be able to handle a number of games if you set the graphics levels to low.
GPD recently posted a bunch of gameplay videos showing GTA5, Bayonetta, and Need for Speed: Rivals running on the GPD Win 2.
Sorry, too expensive.
Damn, that’s expensive.
The original GPD Win was crowdfunded for $299 on IndieGoGo, given a RRP of $499, and sold online for $340. This one would probably follow suit, crowdfunded for $599, given an RRP of $699, and sold for $630 from online etailers.
I feel like the GPD Win 2 is a big upgrade over the GPD Win one, but not x1.85 ($630/$340) better experience. I don’t expect a price drop since GPD are alone in the UMPC market, so don’t have much incentive to be competitive. I figured something like <$490 would be the limit for most people, as this device doesn't displace their laptop or phone… so it becomes an expensive side-hobby.
Here’s the performance of the same Core M3* on some games:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQtEmsLPVDU
Looks like modern titles aren’t really playable, unless you count 1024p resolution, with Low-Lowest Settings, and average framerates around 20fps. Light games/esports titles seem to work fine, as well as older (Xbox 360 era) titles.
*Do note, this is on the Teclast X5 Pro tablet, and since that has a larger surface area it can maintain temperatures better for longer, meaning probably better peak and sustained speeds.
I suppose the WIN 2 is in the same price range as that Teclast X5 Pro.
I suspect the WIN 2 would perform better given it has a heatsink and fan, whereas the Teclast only has passive cooling.I think
I’m not so bothered by modern games, but if it will match Teclast X5 performance, the fact that it should be able to run Dolphin near perfectly is much more of a selling point for me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuNAF-VMVac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQ03m3Ht4fg
The Win 1 has already found a nice place in my collection, so an upgrade that can cope with GameCube or PS2 emulation easily will be nice. However I fully agree $599 is enough that it’s no longer an instant purchase, but it’s certainly going to give me something to think about.
Yeah my take is that if you look at the specs and the fact that there’s really nothing else like it in the market, it’s like it isn’t worth the price, it’s just that it’s not an insignificant amount of money and that makes it a tougher sell.
GPD has the entire gaming UMPC market to themselves with the success of the first GPD Win. Additional competition would be nice (bringing prices down), but sometimes that would lead to cost cutting and reduced quality. The price of $599 sounds like tough sell but as you’ve stated there’s really nothing else like it out there (especially pocket sized). Alternatives like the cheap Linx Vision 8 gaming tablet still uses Intel’s Cherry Trail (the slower Atom x5-Z8300). Also Vastking G800 with Intel’s faster Apollo Lake (Pentium N4200) has yet to be released.
According to Phawx here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL1L-noB8Gw those benchmarks looks like more on 7W TDP. These Core m3-7Y30 can “TDP up” to 15W if cooling is adequate. He did some tests here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tu3MQGYGnwY trying out different TDP up or down settings.
They overpriced this. When a Surface Pro M3 can be picked up often on sale for $599, this just reeks of overcharging. Boy, I am glad I have a Surface Pro 4 i7 that can do portable gaming that I was able to get new for $800. Compared to this, it is a bargain and far more potent.
Not surprised by the price but I doubt many people in the market for one of these would value it at that price. Seems like the UMPC days all over again.
If $599 was the price with integrated Verizon LTE, I’d pay it. Too bad it’s not so pass.
I would have liked having this but not at that price. Maybe other OEMs will make handheld Windows 10 devices with a Snapdragon. Although it’s starting to look like ARM based Windows 10 devices may not be in my price range either.
Independent of how much it costs GPD to make a Win 2, I don’t personally value such a device at this price point.