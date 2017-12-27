Garmin launches Vivofit 4 activity tracker with a year of battery life

Garmin’s Vivofit line of wearable activity trackers offer all the basic features you’d expect from a bracelet that tracks your fitness stats, including step counting, sleep monitoring, and even water resistance.

But while most fitness trackers have rechargeable batteries that you need to top off every 2-14 days, depending on the model (and usage), the Vivofit line tends to coin cell batteries that last for up to a year.

The new Vivofit 4 is no different: Garmin says this $80 activity tracker offers more than a year of battery life.

One thing you sacrificed for never having to charge the battery is continuous synchronization with your smartphone: Garmin’s Vivofit 4 “periodically syncs” with the Garmin Connect app.

But you can see your stats at any time on the Vivofit itself, or display an analog or digital watch face. The activity tracker is also safe to wear in the shower or while swimming so you never have to take it off if you don’t want to.

The Vivofit 4 comes with silicone or TPU wrist straps and there are small, medium, and large sizes. It has a 0.43″ x 0.43″ display with a resolution of 88 x 88 pixels. The device uses 2 users replaceable SR43 batteries and it’s compatible with Android and iOS evices using the Garmin Connect Mobile app.

press release