Energous wireless charger works from up to 3 feet away, gets FCC certification

Most phones and other gadgets that support wireless charging still need to be placed on or very close to a charging surface. So the key benefit is that you don’t need to fiddle with wires or charging ports: just put down your phone when you want to charge it and pick it up when you want to use it.
But for the past few years a couple of companies have been developing technology for wireless charging at a distance, which would theoretically allow your gadgets to charge when you’re in the same room as a charger.
We’re not quite there yet, but Energous has announced we’re one step closer: the company has received FCC certification for technology that allows devices to charge when they’re up to 3 feet away from a charger.
The company says the Energous WattUp Mid Field transmitter delivers power via radio frequency energy, and that it:
- Supports both contact-based and non-contact based wireless charging
- Can charge multiple devices at once
- Works with “nearly any small electronic device, including smartphones, tablets, fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, wireless keyboards and mice, smart speakers and more”
It sounds like contact-based charging might still be faster, allowing a WattUp system to deliver fast charging for smartphones and tablets. But the thought of never having to change the batteries in your wireless mouse, keyboard, or other devices that tend to sit on your desk all the time anyway is kind of appealing.
The 3 foot limit means you probably won’t be charging your phone while sitting on the couch, unless you keep your Mid Field transmitter near the couch. But it could work nicely on a desk or nightstand. And in the future Energous hopes to expand the distance as well as the amount of power delivered.
Energous will be showing off the Mid Field transmitter at CES in January. There’s no word on if or when devices that use the technology will be available for purchase.
11 Comments on "Energous wireless charger works from up to 3 feet away, gets FCC certification"
I wouldn’t want something that charges devices from three feet away to be on my nightstand.
Why? It is probably harmless at the power it actually puts out. You probably get more irradiated by all the wifi, powerlines, and other signals and those have not been demonstrated to cause harm.
Emphasis on the word “probably.” And for what benefit? I’m perfectly capable of operating a plug into an inlet.
But whatever. We live in a country where teenagers stand in front of microwaves for hours at work while they make fast food. Personal safety is not highly regarded. These are the sorts of things that don’t really demonstrate a problem, until long after there’s a problem. And again, for what benefit?
Microwaves are the example you bring up? You do realize that they have very good Faraday cages for the wavelength, meaning the power standing in front of the microwave is nothing. If we take the established safe standard for continuous exposure (10 mW/cm2) and compare it with actual microwave ovens, it’s safe within a large margin. The US legal standard for microwaves is 5 mW/cm2 at 5 cm distance, and most microwaves are measured at an order of magnitude lower than that.
So I’m curious, is it that you think the established standards are not strict enough? Or something else?
How are you different than folks scared of wifi, or … electricity?
Anyway this is why there are regulatory approvals, to make sure products are safe.
And ofc they don’t just blast everything with RF as that would be very very inefficient, they use beamforming to only target the devices that are being charged.
You have far more faith in regulators than I do.
There’s ionizing and non-ionizing radiation. Just check which it uses 🙂
What could go wrong? Worked out just fine for Dr. Bruce Banner.
I hate to think how inefficient this stuff is. Nothing like faster climate change due to wasted power by frivolities like this.
Nothing but Bitcoin mining. 😉
I have to wonder if this would be any better than disposable batteries in your keyboard/mouse and similar.