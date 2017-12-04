Classic Shell goes open source (after developer abandons it): Customize Windows 10 and make it work more like Windows 7

Microsoft has a habit of tweaking the user interface of Windows every time the company puts out a major new release. Windows 8 replaced the Start Menu with a full-screen version called the Start Screen. Windows 10 brought back the Start Menu, but with a brand new design.

Folks who prefer things the way they used to be have been running 3rd-party tools to customize the look and feel of Windows 10 for ages, including StarDock’s Start10, StartIsBack, and Classic Shell.

That last option is a versatile tool that lets you tweak the Windows Start Menu, File Explorer, Internet Explorer, and more. But the developer behind Classic Shell announced this weekend that he’s discontinuing development of Classic Shell. The good news is that he’s made the source code available for anyone who wants to pick up where he left off.

The source code is available at SourceForge, and the Classic Shell forum will remain online until the end of 2018 for folks that want to continue discussing the project.

It’s unclear at this point what kind of future the project will have. One of the key reasons the developer is dropping support is that every time Microsoft releases a major update to Windows 10 it “changes something that breaks Classic Shell,” and that new versions of Windows 10 come out about twice a year at this point.

