Civilization VI is now available for iPads: it’s pretty much the same as the PC game (for the same price)

The line between PC, console, and mobile games keeps getting thinner and thinner. In fact, it might be gone now.

Not only have developers been porting old PC and console titles like the Grand Theft Auto and Final Fantasy series games to run on mobile devices for years. But today we saw the launch of a much more recent PC game: Civilization VI has just landed in the App Store.

It’s virtually the same game that was released for PCs just last year, but it’s designed to run on iPads. Oh, and Civilization VI has the same $60 price tag as the PC version… but it’s currently on sale for half that price, and you can try it out for free.

Here’s the deal: Civ VI is available as a free download from the App Store. You can play the first 60 turns for free to get a feel for the game. After that you need to pony up some cash to keep playing.

If you snag it in the next few weeks, you can get the full game for $30. After January 4th, 2018 that price rises to $60… making this one of the most expensive apps or games you’re likely to find in the App Store. But did I mention that it’s pretty much the same turn-based strategy game you get if you buy the desktop version? The only difference is that it’s been optimized for touch controls and iPad displays.

The price does not include the Rise and Fall expansion or any DLC content. But apparently it does support mods.

You do need a relatively recent iPad to play the game. It works on the iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, or any iPad Pro model running iOS 11.

via Ars Technica and Aspyr