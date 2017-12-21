The first Windows laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors are set to ship in 2018. But it looks like they won’t be the only Snapdragon-powered laptops.
Xda-developers reports that recent code commits show that Chrome OS developers are working with a new board featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.
That doesn’t necessarily mean a Chromebook with that chip will come to market… sometimes Chrome OS code commits show up for devices that are abandoned before they ever launch. But this is certainly an indicators that a company is at least considering bringing a Chromebook with a Snapdragon 845 chip to market.
On the one hand, it’s a little less surprising to see a Snapdragon chip powering a Chromebook than a Windows laptop. After all, PC makers have been offering Chromebooks with ARM-based processors for years, while Windows 10 on ARM is a brand new platform for Microsoft.
But while we’ve seen Chromebooks with Samsung, Rockchip, and MediaTek processors, no Chrome OS laptops have been released with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors to date.
It’ll probably be a while before that changes. Qualcomm recently unveiled the Snapdragon 845 processor, but it won’t begin shipping for months and it’ll likely show up in smartphones before it makes its way to laptops. Recent reports suggest Windows 10 laptops with Snapdragon 845 processors won’t ship until the second half of 2018.
We could see Windows laptops powered by this year’s Snapdragon 835 processor sooner than that though. .
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Chromebooks with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips coming in 2018?"
Qualdoom, are bastards as they will not adhere to Googles requirement for a minimum of 5 years of support for the SOC because chromebooks are better supported than most Android tablets which as you know are a mixed bag at best…that is why there are no Snapdragon Chromebooks. Furthermore there are no ARM powered Chromebooks on a modern process node…it`s amazing that they are all on 28nm and we will soon be in 2018 not 2014!
Snapdragon is obviously a more modern CPU but current ARM Chromebooks are not less efficient than Intel counterparts. The fact that Intel has been having difficulties maintaining power consumption under control means that current RK3399 and MT8173 are up to par with N3350. They are even faster when you take into account that they can use of the A53 cores through HMP support (this has been validated through benchmarks).
There is the N4200 but it seems to throttle when not active cooled and doesn’t seem to hit the same price points.
All current Chromebooks are crap, talk to me when you have a modern SOC with 4 cortex A-73 or better yet 4 cortex A-75 in a big little arrangement with with A-53 or 55 on a modern process node say 14 nmFF…. otherwise the SOC you have is from 2014! Oh forget anything Intel now that all chromebooks are supposed to have Android baked in…if you want the play store to work in flawless fashion in any case.
“…..talk to me when…..”
quite frankly Don with the closed mind attitudes you have exposed to us in this thread I can’t see much point in talking to you! – nor much likelihood in the future
Sure, but am I wrong…
we dont need some $800 chromebook that is slower than the intel stuff already available. ill be passing
What happened to Chromeboxes? It seems that manufacturers are shying away from bringing new Chromebox models to the market. Are there any new Chromebox models in the pipeline for 2018? I hope the Chromebox form factor doesn’t completely die out. I have one and I love it.