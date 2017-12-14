Brave Browser for Android now plays YouTube videos in the background

Brave is a mobile web browser for Android with a built-in ad blocker. And up until recently, that’s been the browser’s primary claim to fame, other than the fact that it comes from Mozilla cofounder Brendan Eich.

But now Brave has picked up a new feature which could make it a more attractive alternative to Chrome or Firefox for some Android users… and which could also get it kicked out of the Google Play Store.

You can use Brave to keep YouTube videos playing in the background even when YouTube is minimized… even if you’re not a paying YouTube Red subscriber.

There are other apps that let you stream YouTube videos in the background without paying for a subscription. But apps like NewPipe and iYTBP are not available in the Google Play Store, presumably because they violate Google’s terms.

Brave, meanwhile, doens’t just let you stream YouTube videos in the background. It lets you stream videos from any site in the background.

You do need to enable the feature first. Just go into the apps settings, choose Site Settings, find Media, and then enable the option that says “video in background.” With this disabled, switching to another app will pause the video. With it enabled, you’ll be able to continue hearing audio even as you interact with other apps.

via /r/Android