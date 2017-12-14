There are a growing number of companies offering gigabit internet speeds, but typically that requires running new cables to a customer’s home. Last year AT&T unveiled a different idea: piggyback on existing power lines that already crisscross the country.
AT&T’s Airgig is actually a wireless technology. But instead of building new cell towers, it puts transmitters on power lines to make super-fast wireless internet available wherever you find power lines.
Now AT&T has announced that it has launched two trials of the technology.
One is running in partnership with Georgia Power in rural parts of Georgia as part of an effort to see how well the technology can offer broadband internet in areas where it’s not currently available.
The other trial is described as an international one “with an electricity provider outside the US.”
It’s unclear if or when AT&T plans to roll out Airgig technology more widely, but if the trials go well, we could eventually see this emerge as an alternative to fiber for delivering Gigabit internet speeds.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "AT&T begins Airgig trials: Gigabit wireless internet wherever power lines are available"
I really hope this is successful. We desperately need more choices to get internet access in many areas. In my area, you only have 2 choices, and only one of them is decent.
Then you are doing better than most. We have two high speed service providers and they are both ~!@#$. For me to get excited about this it would have to be coming from a new company instead of the likes of AT&T or Comcast.
In Phoenix AZ the power company SRP buried fiber beneath the power lines, as that space has to be vacant by law. I believe 90% of the regional population is within 3 miles of dark fiber.
http://www.srptelecom.com
The problem with internet in the US is not missing or poor infrastructure, it’s corruption on an amazing scale.
Even if broadband speeds hit 1Gbps, the telcos can throttle any traffic they want. We need municipal fiber broadband with no telcos. That will solve net neutrality right there. City and state laws forbid this, and this is the corruption that I am talking about.
This is just a modern version of the Ricochet system from the late 90s, but at much faster speeds. It actually wasn’t a bad system at the time, but that was back in the days of mainly dial-up.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ricochet_(Internet_service)