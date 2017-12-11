Ataribox pre-orders open December 14th

Atari plans to launch game console that looks a bit like a classic Atari device, but which features the guts of a Linux computer in 2018. It’s called the Ataribox; it’s expected to sell for $300 or less; and now the company has announced that pre-orders will begin on December 14th.

While the company has shared a bunch of pictures of the upcoming device, details about the hardware have been pretty light. It’s expected to come with a bunch of classic Atari games pre-installed, and it’ll be able to run some PC games as well. It’s basically a Linux computer with the guts of a mid-range PC.

It’s expected to feature an AMD processor with Radeon graphics, come with a game controller featuring classic Atari Joystick-like design, and come in several different memory and storage configurations. Users will also be able to opt for an all-black model or one with wood paneling to resemble a classic Atari console.

The Ataribox will ship with games including Adventure, Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, and Yar’s Revenge. It also supports media streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Go.