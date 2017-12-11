Atari plans to launch game console that looks a bit like a classic Atari device, but which features the guts of a Linux computer in 2018. It’s called the Ataribox; it’s expected to sell for $300 or less; and now the company has announced that pre-orders will begin on December 14th.
While the company has shared a bunch of pictures of the upcoming device, details about the hardware have been pretty light. It’s expected to come with a bunch of classic Atari games pre-installed, and it’ll be able to run some PC games as well. It’s basically a Linux computer with the guts of a mid-range PC.
It’s expected to feature an AMD processor with Radeon graphics, come with a game controller featuring classic Atari Joystick-like design, and come in several different memory and storage configurations. Users will also be able to opt for an all-black model or one with wood paneling to resemble a classic Atari console.
The Ataribox will ship with games including Adventure, Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, and Yar’s Revenge. It also supports media streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Go.
3 Comments on "Ataribox pre-orders open December 14th"
Still no information on internal hardware specifications.
Who is this appealing to? The 50+ crowd with just enough technical knowledge?
I think Atari missed the boat on finding a demographic interested in this. 1997 would have been a better year to sell this. Anyone who grew up with an Atari is too old to have a decent customer base now (no offense).
The Atari company releasing this computer bears zero resemblance to the Atari that made the old Atari computers and consoles. That company went bust 20+ years ago. I know because I owned shares in it! Since then, the Atari name and logo has passed through a bunch of different owners who have tried to cash in on the memory of the old company. Obviously as a marketing ploy it still works a little since the name odds still well known enough to get some coverages I. the tech press.