Asus unveils NovaGo convertible laptop with Snapdragon 835, Gigabit LTE

Asus has introduced its first Windows 10 computer powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It’s called the Asus NovaGo, and at first glance it’s easy to mistake for one of the company’s current line of Flip-style convertible notebooks.

But under the hood, the NovaGo features Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile processor to date, complete with an integrated Qualcomm X16 Gigabit LTE modem, making this one of the first “Always Connected PCs” based on the new Windows on ARM platform.

The Asus NovaGo is a 3 pound notebook with a 360 degree hinge that lets you push the screen all the way back and use the computer like a tablet. It sports a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display and supports up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Asus will ship the NovaGo with Windows 10 S software, but users can upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for free as long as they do it by September 30th, 2018. After that, there’ll be a fee to upgrade.

But it’s important to note that unlike devices that shipped with Windows RT a few years ago, the Asus NovaGo will be capable of running most Windows applications, whether they’re downloaded from the Windows Store or not and whether they were originally designed for ARM processors or not. The caveat, of course, is that you need to switch to Windows 10 Pro if you want to install any apps that don’t come from the Windows Store.

The Asus NovaGo is expected to offer up to 22 hours of battery life, up to 30 days of standby time, support pen input, and always-connected features. Instead of entering sleep mode when you turn off the display, it goes into a low power state similar to the way smartphones work when you turn off the screen. Press the power button and the computer will pop back to life almost instantly.

Asus says an entry-level model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage should sell for about $599, while an 8GB/256GB model will run $799. There’s no word on when, exactly, you’ll be able to get your hands on one.

via CNET, Engadget, and Laptop