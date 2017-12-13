Asus TP202 budget convertible laptop coming soon

Asus appears to be preparing to launch a convertible notebook with an 11.6 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the screen back to turn the computer into a tablet, and entry-level specs.

It’s called the Asus TP202NA, and a product page for the laptop showed up on the Asus website recently.

There’s no word on the price or release date, but all signs point to “not much” and “soon.”

The notebook sports an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel glossy display and it features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, headset, and microSD card ports, stereo speakers, and a VGA webcam.

It has a 36 Wh battery and the notebook measures about 11″ x 7.9″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 2.8 pounds.

Asus will offer models with a choice of:

Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 S, or Windows 10 Pro

Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core or Pentium N4200 quad-core Apollo Lake CPUs

2GB or 4GB of RAM

32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage

It’s not the thinnest, lightest, or fastest laptop available. But Asus says the TP202NA is smaller than a sheet of A4 paper, features a metal hinge that’s been designed to survive more than 20,000 open and close cycles, and the laptop should get up to 8 hours of battery life.

The specs paint a picture of an entry-level laptop, and with Asus adding the laptop to its website ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in January, it probably won’t be too long before the Asus TP202NA is available for purchase.

German site WinFuture reports that some European retailers are already showing listing for the laptop for about 250 Euros ($294).