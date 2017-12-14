AMD’s first Ryzen Mobile chips aimed at laptops are 15 watt quad-core processors like the Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U. They’re designed to compete with Intel’s mainstream laptop chips like the Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U.
But what about chips for higher performance laptops for users who value raw horsepower over long battery life? It looks like AMD’s got those too.
A leaked product slide provides a few details about upcoming AMD Ryzen Mobile chips that will come in 65 watt and 35 watt versions and offer up to AMD Vega 11 graphics.
If the slide is legit, here’s what we can expect:
- Ryzen 3 2200G with 4 cores, 4 threads and Vega 8 graphics (512 stream processors)
- Ryzen 5 2400G with 4 cores, 8 threads, and Vega 11 graphics (702 stream processors)
Both are expected to come in 35W and 65W versions.
There’s no word on the CPU speed or graphics clock speed. But it seems like these new G Series chips are going to pack a lot more power than AMD’s U series processors if and when they make it to market.
via VideoCardz and Informatica Cero
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "AMD Ryzen 35W and 65W laptop chips on the way"
…I’m holding off until the 2700G or the 2800G (Possibly Q2 2018?)
4 core, 4 thread, Vega 8…. so why is this 65W ?!?!
Clearly a fake, just like that last “rumour”.
I was expecting Ryzen 4 core, 8 thread, Vega 32, at the said 35W.
That’s the same Wattage as Gaming Laptops. Where it would be competing against the likes of an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, GTX 1060, and MaxQ.
That’s not entirely accurate. The TGP power allowance of a Max-Q variant GTX 1060 on its own is 60-70 W. Couple that with an i7-7700HQ which has a TDP on its own of 45W. Together, the peak power requirements easily begin to surpass 100W, much higher than this. Suddenly, a 65W TDP doesn’t look so far-fetched or drastic. Besides, VideoCardz, unlike WCCFTech, has done a far better job verifying their sources’ legitimacy, so I am believing this for the time being.