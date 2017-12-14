AMD Ryzen 35W and 65W laptop chips on the way

AMD’s first Ryzen Mobile chips aimed at laptops are 15 watt quad-core processors like the Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U. They’re designed to compete with Intel’s mainstream laptop chips like the Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U.

But what about chips for higher performance laptops for users who value raw horsepower over long battery life? It looks like AMD’s got those too.

A leaked product slide provides a few details about upcoming AMD Ryzen Mobile chips that will come in 65 watt and 35 watt versions and offer up to AMD Vega 11 graphics.

If the slide is legit, here’s what we can expect:

Ryzen 3 2200G with 4 cores, 4 threads and Vega 8 graphics (512 stream processors)

with 4 cores, 4 threads and Vega 8 graphics (512 stream processors) Ryzen 5 2400G with 4 cores, 8 threads, and Vega 11 graphics (702 stream processors)

Both are expected to come in 35W and 65W versions.

There’s no word on the CPU speed or graphics clock speed. But it seems like these new G Series chips are going to pack a lot more power than AMD’s U series processors if and when they make it to market.

via VideoCardz and Informatica Cero