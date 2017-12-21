Apparently Google’s threat to block YouTube from Amazon Fire and Echo devices is paying dividends. Amazon recently announced it would begin selling Chromecasts. And more than three years after Google’s Android TV platform launched, Amazon has finally released a Prime Video app for Android TV.
That means you can now stream content from Amazon Prime Video on most popular media streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon’s own Fire TV platform, and Google’s Android TV.
One platform that’s still missing? Google Chromecast.
The Prime Video app for Android TV looks an awful lot like the version available for Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which makes sense since both platforms are based on Google Android. Odds are that Amazon didn’t have to do very much to port the app to run on Android TV.
There was also a version of the app that was previously available exclusively on the NVIDIA Shield TV, but as Android Police points out it was part of the Shield’s firmware and not available in the Play Store.
Now it’s available for anyone with an Android TV device to download.
While Amazon hasn’t officially said that the release of the app is related to ongoing negotiations with Google, the timing certainly seems to suggest that.
Maybe Chromecast support is next?
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Amazon Prime Video app finally available for Android TV"
nice. i can finally take my MiBox and Nexus player out of the drawer
apparently not compatible with the Nexus player or the MiBox. I have to assume its just not ready for prime time yet. Otherwise, what’s the point
“Prime Video – Android TV
Amazon Mobile LLC Entertainment
Teen Teen
Contains ads
This app is incompatible with all of your devices.”
I have LOTS of devices!
The (surveillance) tech industry with the tacit approval of our (surveillance) government, is even looking away at blatant anti-competitive practices. That’s the real story here.
The Prime Video app has been available for my Sony x900e Android TV for months.