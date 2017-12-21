Amazon Prime Video app finally available for Android TV

Apparently Google’s threat to block YouTube from Amazon Fire and Echo devices is paying dividends. Amazon recently announced it would begin selling Chromecasts. And more than three years after Google’s Android TV platform launched, Amazon has finally released a Prime Video app for Android TV.

That means you can now stream content from Amazon Prime Video on most popular media streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon’s own Fire TV platform, and Google’s Android TV.

One platform that’s still missing? Google Chromecast.

The Prime Video app for Android TV looks an awful lot like the version available for Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which makes sense since both platforms are based on Google Android. Odds are that Amazon didn’t have to do very much to port the app to run on Android TV.

There was also a version of the app that was previously available exclusively on the NVIDIA Shield TV, but as Android Police points out it was part of the Shield’s firmware and not available in the Play Store.

Now it’s available for anyone with an Android TV device to download.

While Amazon hasn’t officially said that the release of the app is related to ongoing negotiations with Google, the timing certainly seems to suggest that.

Maybe Chromecast support is next?