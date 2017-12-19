Amazon is killing off its Music Storage subscription service

Amazon offers a few different streaming music services, including Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Prime Music. But the company also lets users upload their own music collection to Amazon’s cloud servers and stream it anywhere… at least for another month or so.

The company has announced it’s retiring its free and paid Amazon Music Storage subscriptions. You can still sign up until January 15th, or upgrade an existing plan. But come January 2019, you’ll no longer be able to stream your uploaded music.

Up until now, Amazon’s offered two options: a free plan that lets you upload up to 250 songs, or a paid option that lets you import up to 250,000 songs. Both are being discontinued.

Amazon has already killed the ability to upload music using the Amazon Music app for PC or Mac.

But I’m honestly not sure why you’d bother at this point, since the service is on its last legs.

Google still lets you upload up to 50,000 songs to your Google Play Music library for free… for now.

via Neowin