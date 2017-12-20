Amazon Fire TV devices now support Firefox web browser

A few weeks after launching the first web browser for Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon has now announced that users have two options.

You can still use the company’s own Silk Browser, which now supports all Fire TV devices. But you can also now opt for Mozilla’s Firefox browser for Fire TV.

Both are available as free downloads from the Amazon Appstore, and both are optimized for TV-sized displays and remote control-based input.

Up until recently the only way to access online content with a Fire TV was to install the appropriate app. Adding web browser support means that users can now visit news or social media sites that might not otherwise be available, as well as online video sites.

Silk will show Microsoft’s Bing website the first time you load it, but the next time you launch the app it will show the last site you were visiting when you closed Silk.

Firefox has more of a start page design, with popular sites pinned to the start page, as well as a search box.

Both browsers let you use a Fire TV remote control’s media playback buttons to play, pause, fast forward, or rewind videos on supported sites (including YouTube), and they also both let you use the direction buttons to control an on-screen cursor for mouse-style navigation.

One odd thing about the addition of a Firefox app for Fire TV? It’s the only version of Firefox in the Amazon Appstore. You can’t currently install Firefox on an Amazon Fire tablet unless you sideload it.

via Amazon and Mozilla