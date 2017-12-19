Acer Swift 3 laptop with Ryzen 7 2700U coming soon

HP may have been the first company to bring a laptop with an AMD Ryzen Mobile processor to market. But the $750 HP Envy x360 15z touch is going to get company soon.

As promised, Acer is prepping versions of its Swift 3 laptops powered by Ryzen Mobile chips. But while HP only offers a model with a Ryzen 5 2500U processor, Acer has two laptops on the way: a $750 Acer Swift 3 with a Ryzen 5 2500U processor and a $950 Acer Swift 3 with a more powerful Ryzen 7 2700U processor and twice as much storage.

Both models are laptops with 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS displays, 8GB of RAM, 2 USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. Both have backlit keyboards, 802.11ac WiFi, stereo speakers, and SD card readers.

But the lower-cost model has 256GB of solid state storage and AMD’s 2 GHz quad-core processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, while the higher-end model has a 2.2 GHz quad-core chip with Radeon Vega 10 graphics and 512GB of solid state storage.

The Acer Swift 3 measures about 14.6″ x 10″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 4.9 pounds, making it bigger than most of the laptops I talk about on Liliputing. But as one of the first notebooks to feature a Ryzen Mobile processor, I figured it was worth mentioning.

There’s still no word on the release date, but the suggested prices for the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 variants come straight from Acer’s website.

via PC Watch