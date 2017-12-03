3-pound Asus VivoBook 14 breaks cover ahead of CES

Asus has added a few new 14 inch laptops to its website, including a 14 inch model with support for up to an Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor and a similar laptop that has the same size, weight, and design… but which also includes NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics.

Both models are part of the Asus VivoBook 14 line, which means they’ll probably be cheaper (and a little less sleek looking) than the company’s ZenBook series laptops. But in terms of specs, these laptops run the gamut from truly entry-level to almost high-end.

Both laptops weigh about 3 pounds (1.35kg) and measure 0.8 inches (20.4mm) thick. They both have 42Wh batteries, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, audio, and SD card ports.

But there’s a pretty big range of options:

CPU

Core i3-7100U dual-core

Core i5-8250U quad-core

Core i7-8550U quad-core

Display

14″ 1366 x 768 pixel

14″ 1920 x 1080 pixel with 178 degree viewing angle

Storage

500GB or 1TB 5400RPM SATA HDD

128GB/256GB/512GB SATA 3 M.2 SSD

The laptops support up to 16GB of RAM, and ome models will also have backlit keyboards while others will not. And depending on the model you purchase you’ll either get 802.11ac WiFI or 802.11b/g/n WiFi.

The Asus VivoBook 14 X411UQ is the model with NVIDIA graphics, while the Asus VivoBook 14 X411UA has Intel HD graphics.

Asus hasn’t announced prices or release dates yet, but maybe we’ll learn more at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

