Stardock’s Groupy brings tabs to Windows apps that don’t normally have tabs

Most modern web browsers support tabs, allowing you to open multiple pages without adding multiple windows to your desktop. Some other programs use tabs as well (they’re a big part of my podcast editing workflow in Reaper, for example). But there are a lot of apps that don’t use tabs… even if they should.

Enter Groupy.

It’s a $10 Windows utility from Stardock that lets you drag and drop two windows together to create a tabbed interface. But it doesn’t just let you bring tabs to File Explorer or Office. You can also use it to combine apps into groups… explaining why it’s called Groupy.

For example, you could drag Google Chrome, Notepad, and Spotify together and then flip between the apps as if they were browser tabs instead of separate windows.

There’s a chance that Windows 10 will eventually bring tabs to all apps. It’s a feature the company has reportedly been working on for a while. But by letting you combine multiple apps into a single window with a tabbed interface, Groupy goes a step further.

Right now the only way to get Groupy is by picking up the latest version of Stardock’s Object Desktop, which is a $30 suite of utilities for customizing your Windows experience. The new version includes a beta of Groupy.

But Groupy will also be available as a standalone app for $10 starting in December.