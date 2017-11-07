Samsung’s rugged Galaxy S8 Active hits Sprint and T-Mobile this month

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which means the phone can survive a 30 minute dip in pools of water up to 3 feet deep. But if you want a phone that’s not just waterproof, but which also has a rugged case, a big battery, and other features that make it more suitable for use while camping or working in construction, there’s the Galaxy S8 Active.

Initially launched in August as an AT&T exclusive, the phone has a rugged design, a 4,000 mAh battery, and hardware that’s roughly the same as what you get from a Galaxy S8… it’s just wrapped in a sturdier (and arguably less attractive) case.

Now the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is coming to Sprint and T-Mobile.

Both carriers will begin selling the phone on November 17th. The phone sells for around $820 to $850, but carriers offer monthly payment plans if you don’t have that kind of cash lying around.

The Galaxy S8 Active features a 5.8 inch, 2960 x 1440 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 5.1, a 12MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.

It also has a MIL-STD-810G tested case with a metal frame and bumper for shock protection, a back cover with a textured finish for better grip, and a shatter-resistant screen.

The phone measures about 6″ x 3″ 0.4″ and weighs about 7.3 ounces.

