Samsung’s DeX dock lets you connect one of the company’s recent phones to an external display, mouse, and keyboard to use your phone like a desktop PC… assuming you’re comfortable with a desktop PC that runs Android.
But soon you may also be able to use your Android phone as a Linux PC. Samsung recently unveiled plans for “Linux on Galaxy,” promising that you’d be able to run a full-fledged Linux environment on a phone hooked up to a DeX dock.
Now the company has released a brief video that provides more details. One of those details? At least one of the Linux environments in question seems to be Ubuntu 16.04.
In the video, we see someone dock their phone, choose the “Linux on Galaxy” option from the desktop, and then choose Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. While that’s the only option shown, the fact that it does seem to be an option suggests you may be able to run different Linux environments as well.
Once Ubuntu is loaded, the video shows a user opening Eclipse, an integrated development environment that’s used to create Java (and Android apps). In other words, you can develop apps for Android phones with ARM-based processors on an Android phone with an ARM-based processor.
While Samsung seems to be showing off the developer-friendly features of Linux on Galaxy right now, theoretically non-developers could use the Linux environment to run desktop apps rather than Android apps when a phone is docked. For instance, this could open the door to desktop versions of Chrome, Firefox, LibreOffice, GIMP, or other popular GNU/Linux applications… although it’s worth noting that Samsung hasn’t shown any of those programs working yet, so it’s not clear how easy it would be to install them or how well they would run.
via /r/Android and The Register
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Samsung’s Linux on Galaxy software will bring full-fledged Ubuntu desktop to your phone (with an external display)"
Any Word of this working on the S7 Edge?
Seems nice. Although I’d prefer to be able to start a desktop session without the dock. Maybe even use the phone’s screen itself when in a pinch and you need to run a desktop application.
Also, I agree, that there probably isn’t much of a market for Linux desktop + phone convergence even though I’m one of those who would be in that small market. There’d probably be a bigger market for running full desktop Windows on your phone but, unfortunately, there isn’t much of a market for Windows phones (reversed situation, I guess).
With MS trying again with Windows on ARM (full desktop this time, supposedly), I hope they’re still internally working on phone/desktop convergence.
Seems like the solution is for a Samsung Galaxy S9+ with the DEX cradle.
Running Android 8.0 on the phone, and running Windows 10 Pro when connected.
However, doesn’t anyone think its odd that a phone that thin and small would need a cradle that large to do the external computing thing?
…which makes me wonder, why someone just can’t get an Intel Atom X7-8750 and put it into a tiny dock like the DEX. Then allow the dock to charge your phone. The built-in fan would be used instead to cool the Intel chipset. Performance should be close, and you would also get x86-legacy executables without even emulation. Even better if you could upgrade that to a 6th/8th-gen (same thing) Intel Core M3/M7 (same thing)…. but it would use more power and generate more heat, but provide a lot more performance, definitely enough for most business workstations.
That’s a lot of irony. Ubuntu just gave up its own full-on attempt at convergence of mobile and the desktop. This isn’t quite that I suppose. Still, close enough to give me a good chuckle.
Long live the subtle power and straightforward simplicity that is Xfce.