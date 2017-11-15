Razer Phone now available for $700 (120 Hz screen, 4000 mAh battery)

Razer’s first smartphone is now available for purchase. As a company known for its gaming hardware, Razer is positioning the Razer Phone as a device for gamers. But really, it’s a high-end flagship phone with a few special features including a display with a high refresh rate and front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby ATMOS and THX certification.

With a $700 price tag, the Razer Phone is more affordable than many of today’s flagships… but it also has a design that looks a little dated by modern standards.

Early reviews are mostly positive. The phone is said to have excellent speakers, decent performance, and ultra-smooth graphics thanks to its 120 Hz display.

On the down side, the phone is said to have a mediocre camera, poor screen visibility in sunlight, and it lacks some modern features like water resistance or a slim-bezel design.

Razer did follow one recent trend: the company omitted a headphone jack.

The Razer Phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. It ships with near-stock Android 7.1 software and uses the popular Nova Prime app as its default launcher.

Reviews are a bit mixed on the phone’s battery life: it has a higher capacity battery than most phones in its class, but multiple reviewers suggest the phone gets below-average battery life anyway.

Anyway, the Razer Phone seems like it could help establish Razer as at least a bit player in the smartphone space. Or maybe this’ll be a one-off product. Razer launched a tablet a few years ago and hasn’t bothered to release an updated model since. And the company’s foray into the TV box space was even briefer.

Still, at a time when smartphones are outselling PCs, it makes sense for a PC-centric company like Razer to at least try to broaden its scope to cover the mobile space.

