Oppo launches R11s and R11s Plus phones with 18:9 displays

Chinese phone maker Oppo is launching two new phones with 18:9 displays and slim top and bottom bezels.

The Oppo R11s is a 6 inch phone with a 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, while the Oppo R11s Plus has a 6.4 inch screen, 6GB of RAM, and a bigger battery.

Oh, and there’s reason to think that the upcoming OnePlus 5T will look a lot like the Oppo R11s.

OnePlus was founded by former Oppo executive Pete Lau, and the two companies are both owned by the same parent company, BBK.

So it’s not surprising that many OnePlus phones have a more-than-passing resemblance to similar devices from Oppo. This summer’s OnePlus 5, for instance, had a design that was nearly identical to the design of the original Oppo R11… although the OnePlus phone had better specs under the hood.

With the rumor mill suggesting that the OnePlus 5T will have the same basic specs as the OnePlus 5 but a new design with slim bezels and an 18:9 display, it’s interesting to see that Oppo just launched an updated R11 with exactly those changes.

Anyway, the Oppo R11s and R11s Plus are expected to sell for around $450 and $560 respectively, although they’ll only be available in China t launch.

The smaller model has a 3,205 mAh battery while the larger version has a 4,000 mAH battery. Both models have microSD card slots, dual rear cameras, 20MP front-facing cameras, micro USB ports, headphone jacks, and fingerprint sensors.

via Android Authority and GSM Arena