Nintendo Switch hack lets it run homebrew code

The Nintendo Switch may not be the most powerful game console released this year, but it’s one of the most intriguing, thanks to its modular design that lets you use a single device as a tablet, a game console, and with or without the controllers attached to the device itself.

While the system supported a relatively small number of games at launch, developers have brought more titles to the platform in recent months, including a number of older games originally designed for other platforms.. but we’re still waiting for an official Virtual Console that will let you play older Nintendo games.

But… it’s now possible to hack a Nintendo Switch so it can run homebrew code, which could open the door to running third-party emulators and other unofficial software.

Hacking the Switch isn’t easy (or cheap). You need to use a tool called Pegaswitch, which was recently updated to let you install homebrew software on a Switch that has firmware version 3.0.0. If your console already has the Switch 3.0.1 firmware you’ll probably have to wait for the developers of Pegaswitch to identify a different vulnerability that can be used to hack the device.

Oh, and you need a $60 game called Pokken Tournament DX.

Since this exploit is relatively new, there’s not actually much you can do with a hacked Switch yet unless you’re a developer interested in creating your own homebrew apps. But the developers of multi-platform game console emulator RetroArch have already said they plan to at least try to port their software to work on a jailbroken Nintendo Switch.

