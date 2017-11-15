Libre Computer’s new single-board PCs hit Kickstarter for $9 and up

After launching a $25 single-board computer capable of 4K video playback this summer, Libre Computer is back with several new models… and this time prices start at just $9… if you back the company’s crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

The new board is called Tritium, and it’s about the size and shape of a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, but this little Linux-compatible computer comes with a choice of three different processor and memory configurations:

Tritium IoT with Allwinner H2+ 32-bit CPU, Mali-400MP2 graphics, 512MB of RAM, and Linux support for $9 and up

Tritium 1GB with Allwinner H3 32-bit CPU, Mali-400MP2 graphics, 1GB of RAM, and Linux or Android 7.0 support for $19 and up

Tritium 2GB with Allwinner H5 64-bit CPU, Mali-450MP4 graphics, 2GB of RAM, and Linux or Android 7.1 support for $29 and up

In other words, even the highest-priced model is cheaper than a Raspberry Pi. But it’s worth noting that none of these systems includes built-in WiFi or Bluetooth, so you’ll need to add your own USB dongles if you want those features.

All three models have four USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet jack, a microSD card slot, an eMMC interface, and a CMOS camera interface.

In addition to the bare boards, Libre Computer is offering a couple different “kit” options:

Basic Kit with 8GB eMMC module, heatsink, power supply, active cooling case

Complete Kit with larger eMMC module, microSD card, HDMI cable, RF remote

Interestingly, Libre Computer notes that its new Allwinner-based boards aren’t as fast as the “Le Potato” board that it launched this summer. But while Allwinner doesn’t necessarily provide a lot of assistance to the free and open source software community, there’s an active community of third-party developers working to bring Linux support to the chips. They’ve already made a fair amount of progress adding support for Allwinner chips to the mainline Linux kernel.

Libre Computer says it’ll provide Ubuntu 16.04 and Android Nougat builds that can be run from eMMC or microSD storage.

