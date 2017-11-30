LG Gram lightweight notebooks get 8th-gen Intel Core update

The LG Gram line of laptops are ridiculously light. The latest models measure about 0.6 inches thick and an LG Gram laptop with a 15.6 inch display weighs just 2.4 pounds, while a 13.3 inch model is just 2.1 pounds.

Oh, and those new models also sport Intel’s new quad-core 8th-gen Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” processors.

LG has posted product pages for three models on its website. The new models are also starting to show up on Chinese retail sites (even though they’re not available for purchase yet), but there’s no word on the US pricing or release date.

Here are the three models I’ve found so far:

Each model has:

1080p touchscreen LCD display

HDMI

2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

1 USB 3.0 Type-C port

Headset jack

microSD card slot

Backlit keyboard

Stereo speakers

60 Wh battery

The laptop has a magnesium alloy battery and features 802.11ac WIFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and support for 10/100 Ethernet… but only if you use a USB Type-C adapter.

Interestingly only the 13.3 inch model seems to have a fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad.