Lenovo’s new entry-level tablets sell for $80 and up

Lenovo has added two new Android tablets to its lineup, and the most interesting thing about them is probably their prices.

The Lenovo Tab 7 Essential is now available for $80, while the Lenovo Tab 7 sells for $100.

Neither has stellar specs… and depending on your needs you might be better off picking up a B&N NOOK tablet or Amazon Fire tablet for $50. But it’s nice to see a major PC maker offering Android tablets at competitive prices.

The $80 Tab 7 Essential features a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel display, a MediaTek MT8167D quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Lenovo says the tablet offers up to 20 hours of battery life.

Lenovo’s $100 Tab 7 has a higher-resolution 1280 x 720 pixel display and a l MediaTek MT8161 quad-core chip. This model is said to offer up to 15 hours of battery life.

Both tablets have front and rear cameras, but the cheaper model has 2MP fixed-focus cameras on both sides, while the higher-priced model has a 5MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP camera on the front.

Both tablets also supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

