Lenovo now owns more than half of Fujitsu’s PC division

Japanese electronics company Fujitsu spun off its PC business into a wholly owned subsidiary a few years ago. Now it’s not-so-wholly owned anymore. Lenovo has announced that it’s acquiring a 51 percent stake in Fujitsu Client Computing Limited (FCCL), while the Development Bank of Japan is purchasing another 5 percent.

The move means that FCCL will become a joint venture that’s co-owned by the three companies.

The plan is to continue selling new PCs under the Fujitsu name. But the deal means that Fujitsu and Lenovo will both play a role in marketing and selling the computers.

Lenovo is one of the world’s top PC makers in terms of global sales, while Fujitsu has primarily focused on the Japanese market and to a lesser degree Europe. The company’s computers aren’t very common in the US anymore.

It’s unclear if the new arrangement will change that, but Lenovo does say FCCL “will benefit from Lenovo’s global scale and presence,” which hints that the deal could lead to wider distribution of Fujitsu-branded computers.

via Reuters and Engadget